KitKat Has Released An Aussie Take On Classic Flavours Choc Mint and Choc Orange

It’s April 20 internationally today, which means that the topic of snacking is likely to come up once or twice along the course of the day. Funnily enough, today’s the day KitKat has decided to announce it has added two new flavours to its already pretty stacked line-up. Convenient!

Curious coincidences aside, the well-loved choccie brand has revealed that it has developed two new dark chocolate flavours, both of which work to showcase local Australian ingredients.

What are the new KitKat flavours?

Meet the KitKat Dark Tasmanian Mint and KitKat Dark Southern Australian Orange.

KitKat shared a statement on the new release, explaining that:

“Created using distinct ingredients from two Australian regions famed for their local produce, the new blocks blend unique local flavours with delicious dark chocolate. The result, contrasting swirls of flavour you can see, are set to excite chocolate-lovers and take fans on an indulgent experience from the comfort of their own home.”

KitKat Dark Tasmanian Mint is a new take on the classic choc mint flavour, “using oil from the mint plant, grown in the stunning state of Tasmania”.

Also revisiting a classic combo – chocolate and orange – KitKat Dark Southern Australian Orange uses “oil from blood oranges grown in the lush South Australian Riverland and Sunraysia region”.

Nestlé Head of Marketing Confectionery Joyce Tan said:

“…we’re excited to take KitKat and dark chocolate lovers on a journey of discovery, exploring the provenance of Tasmania and Southern Australia with these new flavour pairings. “Using quality ingredients from our own backyard, the new flavours add intrigue to our well-loved dark chocolate range as an indulgent and stimulating chocolate treat.”

Where can I get my hands on the new flavours?

The new KitKat flavours are available for you to take home now from all major supermarkets. They’re $5.00 a pop for a 170g block.

If you’d like to continue on with your KitKat obsession, take a peek at our ranking of a bunch of prominent flavours of the chocolate bar.