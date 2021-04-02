See Games Differently

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Delayed Again, Dammit

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: April 3, 2021 at 1:30 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
creative worksdammit wellentertainment culturefilmslego club magazinelego star warslego star wars the skywalker sagaskywalker familystar warsstar wars video gamestt gamesvideo gameswindows games
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Delayed Again, Dammit
Screenshot: TT Games / Lucasfilm
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Well, this sucks: TT Games announced today that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will not be released in Spring 2021 as planned. It has been delayed. Again. And this time we don’t have a new release date or window.

“All of us at TT Games are working hard to make Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best -ever Lego game — but we’re going to need more time to do it,” TT Games wrote in a tweet today. “We won’t be able to make our intended Spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible.”

First revealed back in June 2019, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will retell the complete Star Wars saga, from Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker, in LEGO form. It will contain basically every character you can imagine from the popular sci-fi universe, including my personal favourite Yaddle.

Finally, You Cowards Put Yaddle In A Star Wars Game Trailer

Finally, You Cowards Put Yaddle In A Star Wars Game Trailer

And so, nearly two years after I first lamented the absence of the great Yaddle from ALL the Star Wars games, my suffering has ended. Finally, those cowards have released the first in-game footage of Yaddle from 2021’s LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Read more

Since being announced it’s been delayed once already and now a second time. While I understand video games are hard to make and even harder now during the era of covid-19, I’m still very sad about this delay. I want to play as Yaddle! I want to play through (most) of the Star Wars films!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will (eventually) release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Related Stories

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.