Lego’s Funkiest Line In Years Expands This Winter

The Lego Vidiyo line — launched earlier this year — is supposed to be all about letting kids make augmented videos using licensed music clips, but it’s really a collection of the strangest, most colourful minifigures in Lego history. The line continues this summer with fairies, dragons, slime monsters, cat people, alien rockers, kick-butt interactive stages, and more.

I’ve collected the entire Lego Vidiyo line since it launched, with a little help by The Lego Group during a preview play session, but I’ve not created a single music video. I’m not into Vidiyo for the interactive music video. I’m into it for these fabulously freaky bandmates, the series’ second set of 12 collectible blind box figures. They’ll be available in June, along with all the rest of the new stuff, and run $5.99 apiece. I am going to need the bear. And the cat. And the mermaid, dragon, slime monster, and probably the rest.

I basically need all of them. (Photo: The Lego Group)

One of my favourite features of the Vidiyo line is the premium $25.99 figures that come with their own colourful “BeatBoxes.” They are perfect for display, and even have a little storage area in back for spare pieces. This June update adds two more boxed characters, the Folk Fairy and Metal Dragon. I shall have them both.

Every Lego minifigure should have a box like this. And be on my wall. (Photo: The Lego Group)

Finally, we have a new addition to the Vidiyo line: concert stages. These are wacky Lego models ranging from $40 to $140 that can be scanned into the Vidiyo app to serve as video backgrounds. They also look perfect for showing off your Vidiyo collection.

First, we have the $39.99 Candy Castle stage. I need it just for the hair on the included minifigure.

The wink makes it. (Photo: The Lego Group)

Also $39.99 is the Robo HipHop car, which comes with two minifigures, Sing Bot and Bass Bot. I love them.

Alternate Daft Punk included. (Photo: The Lego Group)

Jumping up to the $79.99 price tag is the K-Pawp Concert, which I’m surprised I haven’t just been automatically charged for at this point. It’s got a rabbit, a pink cat, and a flying unicorn. It’s me in a box.

They made this one for me. (Photo: The Lego Group)

The Punk Pirate Ship is $119.99 and would make an excellent gift for Riley MacLeod, but don’t tell him I said that.

Fish are friends AND food. (Photo: The Lego Group)

Finally, ringing up at $139.99 dollars, is the transforming Boombox playset.

Eh, $139.99 you say? (Photo: The Lego Group)

You can change the heads, lights, and speakers, and those changes will show up in the videos you’re probably not going to make. Also, it comes with these four folks.

I'm going to pay $140 for a single fairy minifigure, I just know it. (Photo: The Lego Group)

All in all, I’d say it’s a good day for fans of freaky-looking Lego figures and sets, and a bad day for their wallets come June.