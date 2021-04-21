Lord Of The Rings Online Hobbit Hits Level Cap By Baking Pies

Lord of the Rings Online has a level cap of 130, and most players get there by killing things and doing magic shit. Except that is for Cookingwithsim, who playing as a humble Hobbit managed to get there almost exclusively by…baking pies.

As MMORPG.com report, it took eight months to do it, and a big part of their attempt was just to see if it could be done at all. Which it could, as they used money to start up a farm, and then farmed all the ingredients they needed to bake pies, and then were able to switch to baking fancier pies that generated more XP.

Which might sound like an insane and pointless thing to do, but remember, despite the exploits of five very particular Hobbits who got starring roles in six movies, for the rest where their hearts truly lie is in peace and quiet, and good tilled earth.

And pies.

Oh and if you’re wondering, even baking them in industrial-sized batches of 10,000-15,000 at a time, it still took millions of pies to get to 130, so really, as pedestrian as this sounds it also sounds a lot harder than just getting on a horse and whacking some Orcs.