Manga Artist Hiro Mashima Is Teaming Up With Square Enix For A Totally New RPG

Published 34 mins ago: April 22, 2021 at 8:00 pm
Image: HM/K/Square Enix

Award-winning manga artist Hiro Mashima, best known for the smash hit Fairy Tail, is joining forces with Square Enix for an entirely new fantasy role-playing game called Gate of Nightmares for iOS and Android.

Check out the debut trailer below:

Mashima designed the characters and the game’s overall look, while Jin Fujisawa, a Dragon Quest vet, penned the scenario.

According to 4Gamer, the RPG is slated to go into beta in Japan shortly. No word yet about international plans. 

