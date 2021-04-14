Marvel Brings Back Amazing Fantasy, Emphasis on the Fantasy

In 1962, Marvel Comics released Amazing Fantasy #15, an unassuming comic that happened to debut Spider-Man. The title was cancelled immediately afterward so Spidey could move on to bigger and more titular series, but had brief revivals in 1995 and 2004. Now Spider-Man: Reign’s Kaare Andrews is bringing Amazing Fantasy back for the fourth time — and yes, those are indeed frog people trying to cook Spider-Man alive.

Apparently, the new Amazing Fantasy is going to truly be fantasy, evidenced by Andrews’ incredible cover for issue #1:

Image: Marvel

The five-issue series will feature three time-displaced heroes — Captain America, Black Widow, and Spider-Man — who are mysteriously deposited in a Conan the Barbarian/Dungeons & Dragons-esque fantasy land.

Here’s the official description from Marvel: “Red Room Black Widow, teenage Spider-Man, World War II Captain America — the most iconic versions of your favourite Marvel characters from across time and space all wake up on an island of intrigue, darkness and…Amazing Fantasy.

“Are they dead? Are they dreaming? Or have they truly been transported to another fantastical realm? And is there any way for them to return home? This isn’t just a love letter to your favourite Marvel eras, it’s a reinvestment in the seminal characters you’ve always loved, plucked from their quintessential timelines.”

I love reinvesting in characters! Seriously, though, these four preview pages have me absolutely hooked.

Image: Marvel

Image: Marvel

Image: Marvel

Image: Marvel

Captain America fighting orcs to save a somewhat-scantily-clad elf maiden is nice, if potentially regressive. But I’m absolutely here for eagle men hitting Spider-Man in the face.

You’ll be able to own your own copy of an eagle man hitting Spider-Man in the face when Amazing Fantasy #1 is released on July 28. I very much look forward to finding out what Black Widow is up to — is it too much to ask to pit her against a cartoonishly evil wizard?