See Games Differently

Marvel Brings Back Amazing Fantasy, Emphasis on the Fantasy

Rob Bricken

Published 1 hour ago: April 15, 2021 at 8:04 am -
Filed to:amazing fantasy
comicsconan the barbariandoctor octopusfictional charactershuman interestio9kaare andrewsmarvel comicsmarvel comics charactersmiles moralesspiderspider manspider man in other mediaspider man in televisionspider man in video gamesvenom
Marvel Brings Back Amazing Fantasy, Emphasis on the Fantasy
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

In 1962, Marvel Comics released Amazing Fantasy #15, an unassuming comic that happened to debut Spider-Man. The title was cancelled immediately afterward so Spidey could move on to bigger and more titular series, but had brief revivals in 1995 and 2004. Now Spider-Man: Reign’s Kaare Andrews is bringing Amazing Fantasy back for the fourth time — and yes, those are indeed frog people trying to cook Spider-Man alive.

Apparently, the new Amazing Fantasy is going to truly be fantasy, evidenced by Andrews’ incredible cover for issue #1:

Image: Marvel

The five-issue series will feature three time-displaced heroes — Captain America, Black Widow, and Spider-Man — who are mysteriously deposited in a Conan the Barbarian/Dungeons & Dragons-esque fantasy land.

Here’s the official description from Marvel: “Red Room Black Widow, teenage Spider-Man, World War II Captain America — the most iconic versions of your favourite Marvel characters from across time and space all wake up on an island of intrigue, darkness and…Amazing Fantasy.

“Are they dead? Are they dreaming? Or have they truly been transported to another fantastical realm? And is there any way for them to return home? This isn’t just a love letter to your favourite Marvel eras, it’s a reinvestment in the seminal characters you’ve always loved, plucked from their quintessential timelines.”

I love reinvesting in characters! Seriously, though, these four preview pages have me absolutely hooked.

Image: Marvel
Image: Marvel

Image: Marvel
Image: Marvel

Captain America fighting orcs to save a somewhat-scantily-clad elf maiden is nice, if potentially regressive. But I’m absolutely here for eagle men hitting Spider-Man in the face.

You’ll be able to own your own copy of an eagle man hitting Spider-Man in the face when Amazing Fantasy #1 is released on July 28. I very much look forward to finding out what Black Widow is up to — is it too much to ask to pit her against a cartoonishly evil wizard?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Rob Bricken

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.