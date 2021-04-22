Microsoft Adds FPS Boost To 13 More Xbox Games

Microsoft announced today that 13 EA Play games now support FPS Boost on Xbox Series X/S consoles. A bunch of these FPS-boosted titles support 120Hz including Star Wars: Battlefront, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare, Titanfall 2, Battlefield V, and more.

From Titans and Zombies to Soldiers and Plants, every frame counts. FPS Boost is coming to some of your favorite EA games: https://t.co/Ea0RaRmHG8 pic.twitter.com/YiyhYyujRi — Xbox (@Xbox) April 22, 2021

The vast majority of these newly boosted games originally ran at 60fps on Xbox One and Xbox One X, like Star Wars Battlefront II and Battlefield 4. Because Xbox’s FPS Boost typically doubles the framerate when activated in supported titles, you can now blast Stormtroopers or zombies at 120 frames per second. The one exception is Sea of Solitude, which supports FPS Boost, but only runs in 60Hz due to the original game running at 30 fps. Still, doubling the framerate is great no matter how you slice it, and helps make these older games feel and play better.

Here’s the full list of the 13 new EA Play games that support FPS Boost. Also, all EA Play games are available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no extra cost, including these newly boosted titles.

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield V

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Sea of Solitude

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Unravel 2

Remember that some of these games require you to activate FPS Boost via Xbox’s compatibility settings. This is because some more graphically intensive games have to decrease their resolution to hit the higher frame rate. You can find info on which games are supported and how to activate FPS Boost in this post by Major Nelson.

First launched back in February, Xbox FPS Boost has been a fantastic feature that has led to me redownloading various older games to re-experience them. It works well and helps give new life to older games, especially ones that originally suffered performance issues. For example, I’ve been playing Fallout 76 on Xbox Series X using FPS Boost and it feels like a whole new game compared to how it used to run on Xbox One.

As I mentioned recently, FPS Boost is a big reason I continue to spend more time playing games on Xbox Series X instead of PS5. Keep boostin’ those games, Microsoft.

