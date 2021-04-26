See Games Differently

Microsoft Fixes Windows 10 Updates That Hit Game Performance

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: April 27, 2021 at 9:30 am
Microsoft Fixes Windows 10 Updates That Hit Game Performance
Photo: Kotaku Australia
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Last week, the Windows 10 updates KB5000842 and KB5001330 made a bit more of a fuss than usual, because they were found to be at the heart of several gaming-related performance issues across various games and graphics cards.

Originally rolling out in late-March, it took a few weeks for folks to track down the culprit, but as Kotaku Australia reported last week they had led to “problems on AMD, Intel and Nvidia-based systems range from stuttering in games, instability with V-sync enabled, reduced FPS and intermittent lag elsewhere in Windows.”

As ghacks report now, though, those gaming-related issues are being specifically targeted over the next day or so, which Microsoft is able to do without releasing an all-new update, thanks to its new KIR (Known Issue Rollback) system in Windows 10 that lets them “quickly revert a single, targeted fix to a previously released behaviour if a critical regression is discovered”.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.