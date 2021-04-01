Microsoft Sells Three Bethesdas Worth Of Minecraft Goggles To The US Military

In 2015, Microsoft showed off its fancy new HoloLens augmented reality goggles with a very impressive Minecraft demo. In 2021, the company has just agreed to sell “up to 22 billion” worth of headsets based on that original tech to the US military.

As TechCrunch reports, while the military and Microsoft originally agreed to some kind of smaller augmented reality program back in 2018, this is a full-fledged deal to deliver 120,000 headsets over the next ten years, which will basically give soldiers access to all kinds of navigational, communication and awareness tools right in front of their face.

They won’t be the exact same goggles that we saw in 2015; the Minecraft demo ran on the original HoloLens, which was upgraded to the original HoloLens 2 in 2019. But it’s part of the same family that was first shown off to play Minecraft, watch football and help people, so it’s tough looking at the amount of money involved here and figure all that cutesy stuff was anything but a smokescreen to help Microsoft achieve their ultimate goal: make a ton of money from the military.

Microsoft Buys Bethesda Parent Zenimax Media For $US7.5 ($10) Billion Pending the closure of a $US7.5 ($10) ($US10 ($13)) billion cash sale, Microsoft has purchased Zenimax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios. Read more

Roblox Goes Public, Wall Street Decides It’s Worth Six Bethesdas The Roblox Corporation, maker of the online game creation platform Roblox, went public yesterday, selling shares in the company on the New York Stock Exchange for the first time since it was founded back in 2004. It ended the day trading at just under $US70 ($92) ($US91 ($120)), giving it a valuation... Read more

.