Microsoft Will Give More Of The Revenue To PC Developers

Riley MacLeod

Published 1 hour ago: April 29, 2021 at 11:50 pm
Microsoft Will Give More Of The Revenue To PC Developers
Image: Xbox
Game developers on the Microsoft store will soon get a greater cut of the profits, Microsoft announced today. The change comes at a time when many developers and storefronts are rethinking the way profits are split.

“As part of our commitment to empower every PC game creator to achieve more, starting on August 1 the developer share of Microsoft Store PC games sales net revenue will increase to 88%, from 70%,” Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty wrote on the Xbox blog. “A clear, no-strings-attached revenue share means developers can bring more games to more players and find greater commercial success from doing so.”

The move is the latest in a bit of a sea change for game revenues. In a survey released yesterday by the Game Developers Conference, only 3% of respondents thought the once-standard 30% take by a platform was justified. The Epic Games Store broke onto the scene by notably only taking 12% of the revenue. Over the last year, both Apple and Google have lessened their cuts for games making under $US1 ($1) million. Steam, meanwhile, has held more or less firm on its 30% take, with the cut lessening the more money a game makes, a system that makes more money for larger, richer publishers, while penalising smaller indies.

The Xbox blog also discusses Microsoft’s future plans for PC, promising “more quality-of-life improvements to PC gamers, including improved install reliability and faster download speeds,” on its (let’s be honest: dreadful) PC storefront. I’ll believe it when I see it.

