Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Split In Two, Partially Delayed

Citing the ambitious nature of the gameworld-changing update along with the current state of the real world, Mojang today announced it’s splitting Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs update into two parts. Part one will be out this summer as planned, with the second half coming during the holiday season.

One of the most requested updates in Minecraft history, Caves & Cliffs will revamp the way worlds are generated in the game, adding new cave biomes, proper mountains, and all sorts of new building blocks. The update was announced this past October during Minecraft Live 2020, with a planned release date of summer 2021.

According to today’s announcement, Caves & Cliffs has been split into two parts. The first part, which the accompanying FAQ says will include “cute and fun mobs, cool items, and new blocks,” will arrive this summer. The second part is due out during the 2021 holiday season and will include the sweeping changes to world generation that give the Caves & Cliffs update its name.

Sounds more like the meat of the update is happening at the end of the year, with some shiny new stuff halfway through to keep players happy. As long as I get my promised goats and axolotls, I’ll be fine.