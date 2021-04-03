MLB The Show Coming To Game Pass, LEGO Star Wars Delayed Again, Sony Closing PS3 Store In July, And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint we watch a very rich person forget to pay their bills, learn how valuable your old Pokemon cards might be, find out which games will be free on PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold next month, and learn about more delays.

Great Kotaku Stories From The Past Week

Oops, Activision Forgot About The Streisand Effect I can't fully express how little I care about Call of Duty: Warzone or any leaks thereof. What I do love, however, is giant gaming conglomerates making fools of themselves, and Activision Blizzard really stepped in it this morning when it used draconian copyright law to try to cover up...

Oh no, Activision. If you try to hide something online, all you do is make everyone search for it harder.

Millionaire Forgets To Pay Electric Bill Today, the top streamer on Twitch was forced to quit mid-stream because, he says, he forgot to pay his power bill. He is a millionaire. You hate to see it.

Someone needs to get auto-pay turned on, pronto!

Another Charizard Card Sells For Over $US390,000 ($512,889) Pokémon cards have been having a bit of a boom lately, and nowhere is that more obvious than in auctions for the holographic Charizard card that acted as the base set's crown jewel in 1999. A third card featuring the fire lizard recently sold for over $US300,000 ($394,530) ($US392,520 ($516,203)).

I regret selling and trading away all my Pokémon cards as a kid. I could be a rich person today! So rich I forget to pay my electric bill.

News From The Past Week

Sony Closing PlayStation Store On PS3, Vita, And PSP This Winter Sony has confirmed today that the PSN digital stores on PlayStation 3 and PSP will be closing on July 2. The PS Vita store will also shut down on August 27. Players will still be able to download games after the stores shut down.

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week