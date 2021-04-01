Binging With Babish Went And Made The Chef’s Platter From Monster Hunter: World

I’ve always appreciated the detail games go into with their food, especially the Monster Hunter series. And being the most gorgeous title in the series, Monster Hunter World‘s delectable Chef’s Choice Platter was naturally always going to look gorgeous in real life.

After having started out with more recipes from video games, like Breath of the Wild, the Binging with Babish YouTube channel has fleshed out into its own MCU-style universe. But this week Andrew Rea, better known as Babish online, has returned to video games and Monster Hunter World.

One of the most important parts of the Monster Hunter series is eating before a hunt. And in World, you can get a hugely tasty Chef’s Choice Platter. The platter itself gives you a randomised selection from whatever the game’s “fresh” ingredients are at that point, which usually translates to a mix of small buffs to elemental resistance, attack up and defence up. You can sometimes get bigger buffs, but if you do, it’s usually only one.

“The Chef’s Choice Platter has haunted me for years,” Babish wrote in his official recreation recipe. “A glorious, cross-cultural mishmash of cuisines piled high and deep, devoured by a warrior and downed with a flagon of ale.”

For the record, here’s what the platter looks like when you order it in-game:

That’s too much food to clean off in one sitting. But what if you recreated the platter as something to be enjoyed during the week? That’s the spin Babish took, although proceedings had to begin by making a Tepache first. That’s basically a fermented drink over 48 hours using a ancho chili, brown sugar, cloves, star anise, cinnamon sticks and a ripe pineapple. It’s only very slightly alcoholic from the fermentation, and only very slightly carbonated. Great for the Aussie summer.

The rest was largely just a metric ton of meat with some cheese and, in this case, red Thai curry mussels. As the channel does at this point, all of the sausages, churrasco, paebimbop (basically a paella x risotto mash-up) and shrimp stock were all done by hand, with the roast chicken being left in the fridge overnight to dry out. (It makes the skin crispier. It’s worth it, trust me.)

The only thing that didn’t get made from scratch in this entire process was the cheese, and honestly, fair. The most practical thing for most people to replicate here would be the upside down cooking for the roast chicken, which isn’t especially hard. Making your own sausages isn’t hard if you have the tools, but a lot of Australian butchers are very, very good at doing this, so I wouldn’t blame you for skipping it.

Also, picanha — sometimes called rump cap here — is awesome and absolutely worth grilling over a weekend. It’s especially good with some umami salt sprinkled on top, or that freakishly special Japanese sansho pepper. There’s some on Amazon apparently, although Herbies is another good place to get it when it’s in stock.

As for the rest of the platter, Babish has put together a full recipe here. Now I’m wondering – when is Iceborne‘s crazy take on the Chef’s Choice Platter being made? Because that looks ridiculously tasty.