See Games Differently

Neo: The World Ends With You Returns To Shibuya July 27

Mike Fahey

Published 55 mins ago: April 9, 2021 at 10:30 pm -
Filed to:japanese games
nagineo the world ends with yourpgshibuyasingle player video gamessquare enixthe world ends with youvideo game sequelsvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
Neo: The World Ends With You Returns To Shibuya July 27
Oh hey, Neku. (Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

It took nearly 14 years, but the long-awaited sequel to 2007 action RPG The World Ends With You is right around the corner. Neo: The World Ends With You launches for PlayStation 4 and Switch on July 27, setting a new cast of characters, as well as some familiar faces, loose on the 3D streets of Shibuya to play the Reapers’ Game.

The original The World Ends With You launched in Japan for the Nintendo DS on July 27, 2007, which seems like as good a day as any to launch a sequel. Neo: The World Ends With You stars a new group of incredibly stylish teens engaged in a life-or-death battle for survival on the colourful streets of Japan’s major commercial ward. Though the game stars fresh faces like Wicked Twisters Rindo, Fret, Nagi, and Minamimoto, fans can expect some recognisable characters to show up.

Check out this morning’s PlayStation Blog release date announcement post for more details on the long-overdue follow-up.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.