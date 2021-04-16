See Games Differently

Here's The First Full Look At Netflix's Resident Evil Infinite Darkness

Published 13 seconds ago: April 16, 2021 at 10:21 am -
Filed to:netflix
resident evil animeresident evil infinite darkness
Here’s The First Full Look At Netflix’s Resident Evil Infinite Darkness
Image: Netflix
It wasn’t just Resident Evil Village that Capcom showed off Friday morning. We also got a new peek at the Netflix Resident Evil anime, and we got a release date.

Showed towards the back end of the Resident Evil Village showcase was about one minute from Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a CG series that was first announced at Tokyo Game Show last year. It’s a pretty authentic looking take from teh short footage that’s been shown so far — even the subtitles have that great Resident Evil touch.

The trailer shows off a brief interaction between Claire and Leon, the latter of which works directly in the White House now.

Not that it stops zombies from entering the equation, of course. It’s Resident Evil, of course.

Importantly, we also found out that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness would be dropping this July. It’s a Netflix original commission, so it should land on Netflix Australia the same time as the rest of the world; no weirdness with Studio Ghibli/The Last Airbender episodes on this one.

The series is produced by Resident Evil 1, 2 and 4 creator Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who also produced the three Resident Evil animated films. TMS Entertainment are handling the animation, having been previously responsible for Spider-Man and Sonic XInfinite Darkness is canonically set after the events on Resident Evil 4, where Leon became a special agent for the president after the events of Raccoon City.

What do you think? I like the style here. Even the brief animations of the zombies look good so far.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports.

