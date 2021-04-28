New Pokémon Snap Lets You Take Some Absolutely Gorgeous Shots

New Pokémon Snap is an absolutely delightful photo simulator where you can roam around various plains, oceans, volcanos and rivers taking photos of every Pokémon you see along the way. There are fan favourites like Pikachu, Trubbish and Bidoof running around your photographic adventures, but also lesser known ‘mons like Pyukumuku, Morelull and Noibat. They all have one thing in common: they’re absolutely adorable, and New Pokémon Snap gives you the chance to nab candid shots of them all.

Sometimes, you’ll find Pokémon in their natural habitat: calm, satisfied and standing to attention. Other times, they’ll be doing something very cute like rubbing their ears, smiling into the camera or taking a sneak peak at the NEO-ONE pod as you roll past on a track.

You can time your snaps perfectly and grab the cutest photos ever — or (more likely the case) you can fire your camera around rapidly, attempting to grab any great snaps you can chance upon. This process doesn’t always work out for the best, but sometimes you can grab some really neat photos by taking a chance on a weird spot or looking through the tall grass.

READ MORE Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of New Pokemon Snap In Australia

What you’ll end up with depends on luck as much as your skill, but sometimes you can grab some very happy shots in your New Pokémon Snap adventures.

Here’s a few favourites from my personal adventures.

This Grookey spends most of its time running through herds of Bouffalant, so it’s fairly hard to get a decent snap of it. Luckily, when my adventure level was high enough it took the time to pose for a quick snap.

This Beautifly would absolutely not leave the NEO-ONE alone, but luckily I managed to snap this before it became too much of a nuisance.

This Mandibuzz looks very mean, but it was also very accomodating for photos.

I may have thrown a fluffruit at this Arbok.

This Dodrio is just vibing in the fields, and I love that for them.

There’s a whole squad of Bellossom hiding on the Beach stage, and they’re all as happy and carefree as these two.

There’s a beautiful moment in the treetops where all the Morelull start to glow and spread spores, and it’s hands down one of the most beautiful moments in the game.

This horrible Sharpedo started chasing a Squirtle during the Reef stage, but luckily the little guy escapes.

This Wailord is an absolute behemoth, and he proves to be a royal pain in the arse while you’re traversing the Reef. Luckily, it doesn’t seem to mind too much when you bump into it.

Magikarp looks perpetually befuddled, and I consider it deeply relatable.

This Liepard was sleeping soundly, even after I played a tune to annoy it.

This Emolga was busy trying to fry its lunch when I threw a fluffruit at it. Poor thing.

Did you know Pyukumuku eats its food like this? I’m horrified.

Florges is an absolutely gorgeous Pokémon, and I love the way its colours pop here.

Quagsire looks very lonely here and I would like to be its friend.

Aipom is absolutely chuffed to be getting a good meal, and I’m glad I could assist.

I think Luvdisc might be my favourite Pokémon. Look at it, it’s so silly.

This Alolan Raichu is very cool.

I managed to snap this quiet moment between a Wurmple and a Heracross accidentally, and I think it’s beautiful.

And finally we have Wailmer, who’s being absolutely horrible to an innocent little Octillery. How rude!

Of all the shots I took, this might be my absolute favourite.

New Pokémon Snap launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on April 30.