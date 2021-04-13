See Games Differently

Nier: Automata’s Broken Steam Version Is Finally Getting An Update

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: April 14, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Image: Nier: Automata
Nier: Automata’s original PC release on Steam was busted in all kinds of ways, so much so that fans had to go and make their own patches. Now, fours years after it was released — and only a few months after a less-busted version appeared on the Microsoft Store — the developers are finally going to update it.

We don’t know when it’ll be fixed, or what those fixes will actually include, but we do know that “An upgrade patch for the Steam version of NieR:Automata is currently in development”, because that’s all the game’s official Twitter account would say on the matter.

Better four years late than never, I guess?

