Nier: Automata’s Broken Steam Version Is Finally Getting An Update

Nier: Automata’s original PC release on Steam was busted in all kinds of ways, so much so that fans had to go and make their own patches. Now, fours years after it was released — and only a few months after a less-busted version appeared on the Microsoft Store — the developers are finally going to update it.

We don’t know when it’ll be fixed, or what those fixes will actually include, but we do know that “An upgrade patch for the Steam version of NieR:Automata is currently in development”, because that’s all the game’s official Twitter account would say on the matter.

An upgrade patch for the Steam version of #NieR:Automata is currently in development. We'll have more information to share with you at a later date. pic.twitter.com/gUPCLSwgyH — NieR Series (@NieRGame) April 13, 2021

Better four years late than never, I guess?

