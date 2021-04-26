Pick Up An Indie Gem In The Latest Nintendo eShop Game Sale

There are many inevitabilities in life — like Nintendo Switch games being on sale. And honestly, bless Nintendo. There’s nothing like a good sale, particularly when the games are this juicy. This week on the Nintendo eShop, a bunch of indies are going for dirt cheap including beloved titles like Spiritfarer, AER, Moonlighter, Golf Story and Ori and the Blind Forest.

While the usual heavy-hitters are absent and the first party sale is over, there’s still plenty of great indie adventures worth your while.

The excellent Children of Morta is going for just $16.50, Sonic Mania is $18.86 and you can also grab SUPERHOT for a mere $20.99 (and you should, if you haven’t played it already.)

We’re currently in a quiet lull for Switch titles (beyond New Pokémon Snap, nothing much has a set release date) so it might be just the right time to sit down with an indie gem you might’ve missed the first go around.

Here’s everything you should consider picking up in the new Nintendo eShop sale.

AER – $3.00

Art Sqool – $7.50

Brawlout – $15.00

Cloudpunk – $22.50

Earthlock – $7.50

Children of Morta – $16.50

Golf Story – $11.25

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix – $44.96

Hypnospace Outlaw – $12.90

Jenny LeClue – Detectivu – $6.01

Jotun – $4.37

Moonlighter: Complete Edition – $12.89

Ori and the Blind Forest – $20.96

Pumpkin Jack – $29.70

Resident Evil – $19.46

Risk of Rain 2 – $13.98

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition – $29.25

Sonic Mania – $18.86

Spiritfarer – $28.63

Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition – $18.00

SUPERHOT – $20.99

Tales of Vesperia – $19.98

The Sinking City – $18.50

Trine 4 – $17.49

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York – $13.50

Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York – $12.67

For specific games, you can also go ahead and check the eShop price tracker to find out if what you want is currently on sale.

If you see anything you like in the eShop, feel free to pop on down to the comments below and share your faves with your fellow Kotaku Australia readers.

With more than 800 games currently marked down there’s likely a few gems we’ve missed, but there should be plenty here to get you started.