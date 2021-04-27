Octuple Your Switch’s Storage For $50

We’ve just passed the fourth anniversary of the Nintendo Switch’s release and while there are plenty of great things you can say about the console, its woeful 32GB of internal storage is not one of them. When it comes to inadequate storage space, Nintendo isn’t alone. This lack of storage seems to be a trend among the current generation of consoles, with the internal capacity of Sony’s PlayStation 5 also leaving a lot to be desired. Thankfully, a recent software update has helped to solve that problem.

If you find yourself constantly pushing up to the edge of that storage capacity, and having to make the frustrating choice of deciding what you’re going to clear off to make space, increasing your Nintendo Switch’s storage capacity is an absolute must.

With the rumoured Switch upgrade allegedly coming sometime later this year, hopefully Nintendo can learn from this storage shortcoming and give this new console adequate space. In the meantime, and for those who aren’t particularly interested in buying another console, the easiest way to take the pressure off your Switch’s limited storage space is to grab yourself a micro SD card.

The good news is, you can currently buy a beast of a microSD that will increase your Nintendo Switch’s internal storage space eightfold – and it’s on sale.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

What micro SD cards are currently on sale?

If you head over to Amazon, you can pick up a 256GB Samsung EVO Plus micro SD card for an extremely nice $49.95. With other Australian electronic retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks selling this particular micro SD for around $89, you can boost your storage while saving yourself almost $40.

If you think 256GB might not do the job for you, you can also grab a 512GB Samsung EVO Plus micro SD card for $113, down from the usual price tag of $149. SanDisk’s equally excellent 512GB Ultra micro SD is also on sale, down to $104.99 from a usual $159 RRP.

That’s a huge amount of storage space for a Nintendo Switch, and should keep your well covered. Even if you don’t think you’ll come close to capping 256GB, it’s better to have it and not need it then to need it and not have it.

Samsung’s EVO Plus and SanDisk’s Ultra range both have solid transfer speeds, so you won’t have to worry about game lag if you’re playing straight from the microSD. If you still happen to find yourself frequently capping your Nintendo Switch’s storage, even after you upgrade it with all that extra space, well, I don’t think any size of micro SD card can really help you.