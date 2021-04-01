Let’s Take A Moment To Appreciate Something Very Cool From No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky is still one of the most incredible stories of the last few years, and we’ve covered many of the cool things the game’s community and developers have done over the years. But with the release of the latest Expeditions Update, I wanted to just shout out something very cool in No Man’s Sky that I wish we saw in more games.

If you haven’t fired up No Man’s Sky in a while, it’s always been a gorgeous game. And some of that beauty is directly shown on the main menu, when you decide whether to play a normal game, survival mode, No Man’s Sky‘s permadeath offering, or something else.

But what’s really cool is that those screenshots come from the community themselves. A couple of users on Twitter showed how Hello Games had incorporated their stunning shot into the menus for the “Creative Mode”, although it looks like the developers applied a much more muted filter in one case, and a bit of rotation in another.

The menu shots look great in context, but the originals are absolute crackers as well.

SO happy right now! ???????????? One of my pics has made it's way into the game! ???? Thank you @hellogames @NoMansSky ❤️ You've made this humble interlopers day / week / year! ❤️????#NoMansSky #VGPUnite pic.twitter.com/qvPe0O27zW — ~ jack brown (@jckbrwn) March 31, 2021

I know this isn’t something every game can do, but with photo modes so prevalent and so many games having different ways of playing them, it’s just a really sweet idea. And to be absolutely clear: No Man’s Sky has been doing this for a while. It’s not something that just appeared in the game with the launch of the Expeditions Update. But it’s one of those really sweet ways developers connect with their community in a super authentic, appreciative way, and it’s something I hadn’t seen us cover before (or covered much by a lot of outlets anywhere).

It’s important to take time out of the day where we can to acknowledge that. Not only because it’s great to highlight the positive connections in gaming communities, but also it’s really important to say: great job team.