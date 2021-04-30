See Games Differently

Now The Embargo’s Gone, Let’s Fully Get Stuck Into Returnal

When we gave Returnal a crack on stream there were some very hard guidelines: restrictions on what areas we could explore and a hard 45 minute time limit. That’s gone now, so let’s properly explore what Atropos has to offer.

I’ll be joined by Leah and we’ll be talking about all things Returnal, or answering all the questions you have about Returnal. I’ve gone all the way through to the credits and a little bit beyond, so I’ve got enough experience to cover any thorny questions you might have that would stop you from picking the game up.

If you want to join along and try before you buy — as much as you can these days — then we’ll be streaming from 2.30pm AEST onwards. You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of adorable folk hanging out there.

