You Can Rescue Australian Animals In NRMA’s Minecraft World

Minecraft has been used as to teach kids basic skills for years, but now it’s getting a distinctly Aussie twist. Climate Warriors is a new world created by NRMA Insurance to highlight climate change and how to best prepare in an emergency.

While it is designed primarily with school children in mind, the information it presents is based on real-world NRMA data and research into Australia’s climate. Anyone living in remote regions or areas particularly impacted by climate change will likely benefit from the experience, which is why the new world will be completely free for all Minecraft players.

In addition to personal protection, Climate Warriors also presents key information about endangered Australian animals and how people can work towards protecting these species in the wild.

You can check out the full trailer for this unique world below:

The trailer showcases missions you can take on in the world, including rescuing a land from catastrophic fire danger. Players will be able to travel via helicopter, interact with local firies and work towards rescuing native animals like koalas and kangaroos from bushfires in a simulation designed to reflect real-world disasters.

As more kids play Minecraft in schools, tools like Climate Warriors have the potential to educate and inform them in ways that are more engaging than their written curriculum. In partnering with Blockworks, the NRMA hopes to integrate this world into classrooms across the country for kids to get a realistic look at how quickly bushfires can spread and how they impact the local environment.

With global temperatures expected to rise by 1c by 2035, tools like Climate Warriors are essential for spreading mainstream awareness of environmental issues.

Climate Warriors will be be available on the Minecraft Marketplace and Education Edition of the game from Tuesday, April 20. While it focuses on Aussie-specific issues, it’ll be go live for everyone worldwide who wants to dive in.