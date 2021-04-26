How To Set Up Wireless PC Streaming On Your Oculus Quest 2

Oculus has officially turned on its Air Link PC streaming feature for the popular Oculus Quest 2 headset, so now you can wirelessly play to your heart’s content.

The feature was added as part of the Oculus V28 software update, but was initially disabled. However, the company decided to turn it on a few days early after users found a way to unofficially activate it.

“Looks like the excitement over Air Link can’t be contained, so we’re officially making it available today for everyone who has both Quest and PC v28,” Facebook Reality Labs head Andrew Bosworth said.

The release was initially scheduled for next week, but was moved forward because the unofficial way users were accessing the feature was “not representative” of how it really works.

How To Activate Air Link On Oculus Quest 2

To access the Air Link feature, you’ll need to download and install the Oculus PC app and the PC software V28. For the feature to work, you’ll need to be running the V28 software on both the headset and your PC.

Once you’ve downloaded the software, you simply need to enable the function in the “experimental features” section of your device settings.

The new feature is a huge win for VR lovers, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the game without having to worry about tripping over pesky cables.

However, it’s worth noting that the experience doesn’t equal the visual quality of the cabled version.

“If you want to charge your headset during your VR exploits, experience the highest-fidelity visuals possible, or if your available Wi-Fi network is congested or unsecured, Link via USB-C cable is the way to go,” Oculus said when the technology was initially announced.

“If you have a strong and secure Wi-Fi network and if your playspace is ideally within roughly 20 feet of your WiFi router, Air Link will be a good option.”

Unfortunately, the technology isn’t set to be rolled out on the original Oculus Quest headset, so users with the older model with be tethered to their PC until they can afford to upgrade.