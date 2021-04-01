See Games Differently

Oh Dear, The Sony Japan Studio Exodus Continues

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: April 1, 2021 at 10:00 pm
Image: Sony
Last month, Kotaku reported that yet another producer departed from the Japan Studio. And this month, we’re reporting that the exodus continues.

Yesterday, Shunsuke Saito tweeted, “I’m leaving SIE Japan Studio today.” Saito was the character designer and animator for Gravity Rush 1 and 2. He was also the art director for the sequel. His departure is a big artistic loss for the studio.

Kentaro Motomura also announced yesterday that he was leaving the Japan Studio, where the veteran developer was a senior producer with credits on an array of titles including New Minna no Golf, Bloodborne, Soul Sacrifice, Wild Arms, and Déraciné, among many others. 

As Kotaku previously reported, a number of high-profile creators have left Japan Studio. In an official statement, Sony wrote that it was reorganising the studio in order to “further strengthen business operations.”

