See Games Differently

Pac-Man 99 Is A Free Switch Online Exclusive Battle Royale

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: April 7, 2021 at 11:30 pm -
Filed to:arcade games
ghostshome computer gamesmobile gamesms pac manpac manpac n rollvideo game platformsvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanzx spectrum games
Pac-Man 99 Is A Free Switch Online Exclusive Battle Royale
Screenshot: Bandai Namco / Kotaku
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Announced last night and going live today at 9pm Eastern exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, Pac-Man 99 is a 99-player battle of pellet-munching attrition in which players eat the spirits of the dead in order to sic them against their opponents until all are devoured. Yay, Pac-Man!

It’s like Tetris 99, only with Pac-Man. Players munch dots and avoid ghosts on their personal screen alongside up to 98 other players. Activating power pellets and eating ghosts sends those restless spirits to harass other players as Jammer Pac-Man. Pac-Mans. Pacs-Man? Something. (Pac-Men – Ed) Ideally, players will want to create long ghost trains rousing sleeping ghosts, munch a power pellet, and then eat those trains, basically dropping spirit bombs on their opponents.

The game launches this evening for Nintendo Switch Online members, so it’s completely free, save for the $US20 ($26)-a-year subscription plan. For those of you averse to not paying for games, optional theme packs and game modes will be available for purchase at launch.

Now we wait. Wait and plot. Plot and wait.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.