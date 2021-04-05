PC RPG Installs Mystery Program, Fans Freak Out

Fans of the RPG Another Eden — out this month on PC — this week discovered that, alongside installing the game itself, copies of the game obtained on Steam were also installing something called wfsdrv which nobody knew what it was and which seemingly had nothing to do with the game.

Initially believed to be some kind of driver, then suggested as something more sinister, fans scrambled urgently to try and discover just what this thing was that was nestling itself into their system32 folders and could have been…literally anything.

Turns out that, while in some very rare instances you can get Steam games pulling some shady business, in this case it was a poorly-signposted anti-piracy measure, with the developers explaining the installation of wfsdrv in an update on the game’s Steam page: