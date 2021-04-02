Platinum Games Announces First Game For New Neo-Classic Arcade Brand

This is Sol Cresta. It will be released this year as a download title on the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 4, and Steam.

“It is a brand new title bearing the soul of the classic docking and shooting games Moon Cresta (1980) and Terra Cresta (1985),” says Platinum Games in an official statement.

The Osaka-based studio is perhaps most famous for Bayonetta or Nier: Automata and many of its games do feel arcade-influenced. This game is the final part of the “Cresta Saga” but is also the first in Platinum Games’ new Neo-Classic Arcade series branded games.

You can watch the debut for Sol Cresta trailer below:

Platinum Games has yet announced yet when this year Sol Cresta will be released other than “coming soon.”