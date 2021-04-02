See Games Differently

Platinum Games Announces First Game For New Neo-Classic Arcade Brand

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: April 2, 2021 at 8:00 pm -
Filed to:arcade games
bayonettacrestahome computer gamesmoon crestaplatinumgamestechnology internetterra crestavertically scrolling shootersvideo game platformsvideo game sequelsvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanzx spectrum games
Platinum Games Announces First Game For New Neo-Classic Arcade Brand
Image: Platinum Games
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

This is Sol Cresta. It will be released this year as a download title on the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 4, and Steam.

“It is a brand new title bearing the soul of the classic docking and shooting games Moon Cresta (1980) and Terra Cresta (1985),” says Platinum Games in an official statement.

The Osaka-based studio is perhaps most famous for Bayonetta or Nier: Automata and many of its games do feel arcade-influenced. This game is the final part of the “Cresta Saga” but is also the first in Platinum Games’ new Neo-Classic Arcade series branded games.

You can watch the debut for Sol Cresta trailer below:

Platinum Games has yet announced yet when this year Sol Cresta will be released other than “coming soon.”

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.