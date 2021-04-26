The Latest PlayStation State Of Play Will Focus On Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the next major PS5 exclusive and with its launch just months away, it’s finally getting a chance to shine. While we’ve seen teasers and trailers over the past year, PlayStation is about to give us our best look yet at the game via the newest instalment of State of Play. It’s set to take place this week with the presentation planned to explore “extended gameplay” not seen in the game’s latest trailer.

Alongside a new look at Rift Apart, the latest State of Play will also include updates on “a pair of upcoming indie titles” yet to be revealed. So while it won’t be a massive State of Play, there are going to be two smaller surprises in store. It’s not much, but it’s still nice to have.

In addition to the State of Play announcement, PlayStation has also unveiled a sleek new gameplay trailer for Rift Apart that re-introduces Rivet, a mystery Lombax resistance fighter who comes from another dimension.

You can check out the new gameplay below:

The game’s looking incredible so far and the new trailer is no exception. From gorgeous, glittery cities to high-tech outposts there’s plenty on show here, and plenty more reasons to get excited about the game.

If this is one title you’re keen for, you’ll want to tune into the upcoming State of Play.

How to watch the latest State of Play in Australia

The new State of Play showcase will air on Friday, April 30 at 7 a.m. AEST in Australia.

It’s a fairly early morning wake-up call and there won’t be a lot of surprises for the show, but a spicy new look at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart might just tempt you to rock out of bed a bit earlier.

Failing that, the news will hit Kotaku Australia later in the morning and you’ll be able to catch up with every new tidbit via social media.

The presentation will air on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels, so you’ve got plenty of options for tuning in.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is set to launch on June 11, so even if you don’t tune in there’s not much longer to wait.