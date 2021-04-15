Where To Buy Or Preorder A PS5 In Australia

Seriously, where the f*** can you buy a PS5 in Australia? And when will more be available? We asked all the retailers so you don’t have to.

Update 15/04: Updated with new information on The Good Guys stock.

The Good Guys: PS5 Stock

Update 15/04: The Good Guys are finally offering some in-store stock of PS5 consoles, although the amount varies by store. The PS5 Stock Alerts Twitter is saying that several locations in Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, WA and Queensland are taking pre-orders, with shipment due in the next 4 to 6 weeks.

If you’re in the ACT, Belconnen is your best shot. Sorry for a lack of options. Some stores have less than 100 consoles each, so call up and move quickly.

Amazon Australia: PS5 Stock

Amazon Australia is out of stock right now, but there’s chatter that the full-size PS5 and Digital Edition will be back in stock this week.

Big W: PS5 Stock

Out of stock for full-size and the Digital Edition consoles, sadly.

EB Games: PS5 Stock

No EB Games stores have got stock right now; we’ll keep you posted, though.

The Gamesmen: PS5 Stock

The Gamesmen’s stock is all gone, and no word on when the next shipment will drop.

JB Hi-Fi: PS5 Stock

While JB Hi-Fi has had a recent allocation of PS5’s, local stores we called indicated they had already completely sold out of stock with no indication of when it would return.

Sony Store Australia: PS5 Stock

Update 3/3: Sony is offering updates on availability for consoles, but it appears stock is sold out for now. Stay up to date with news here.

Target’s all out of stock right now, with no word on when they’ll come back.

Harvey Norman / Domayne: PS5 Stock

Harvey Norman’s PS5 stock is gone for now, and there’s no word on when it’ll be back.

Target Australia: PS5 Stock

Still waiting for a formal date on when Target’s PS5 supply will open up again. You can buy some controllers in the meantime, but no word on when the consoles will be available.

Kogan

There’s currently no stock at Kogan, and no PS5 landing page. Plenty of PS5 games, though.

Vodafone

Following in Telstra’s steps, Vodafone announced they will start offering PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles through their Customer Care channel.

After selling out their 2020 allocation, Vodafone’s page is taking registrations for people who want to add a PS5 to their existing Vodafone services. You need at least two eligible postpaid mobile, NBN or tablet services with Vodafone to qualify. There’s no saving (or gouging) on the price of the PS5 or PS5 Digital edition, and you can choose to pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months.

You can find more details about the offer here. We’ll let you know as soon as word becomes available as to when Vodafone’s next stock will drop.