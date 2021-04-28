See Games Differently

PSA: Don’t Watch The Returnal Launch Trailer

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 53 mins ago: April 29, 2021 at 9:08 am -
Filed to:housemarque
returnal
PSA: Don’t Watch The Returnal Launch Trailer
Image: Sony
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Every now and again a developer/publisher has a real bad habit of showing way too much in a game’s trailer, and this morning, Returnal has gone and done the same thing.

It’s the kind of thing we’ve called Square Enix out for in the past, most recently with Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Kingdom Hearts 3. The launch trailers for those games revealed way too much about the game’s twists and turns. Annoyingly, Returnal‘s launch trailer “The Tide” has followed suit.

I can see how this would have happened, given much of Returnal‘s story comes out in short snippets in between runs or at the end of major acts. The game isn’t filled with a lot of exposition, and every small transition you make from third-person to first-person usually has something to do with Selene’s past, and how she ended up on Atropos.

I can’t put this any more simply: if you want to remain unspoiled for Returnal, avoid the launch trailer like the plague. There are enormous spoilers in there, and you’ll enjoy the experience and its various runs a lot more without having seen any of those beats — and the environments — beforehand.

I’ll have more to say about Returnal soon. Not for nothing, but OpenCritic is predicting the review embargo will lift sometime this evening Australian time. The game itself launches tomorrow,

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Thanks for the heads-up! I probably would’ve watched it, and from what we saw last Friday the story does seem like something that’s worth peeling away slowly.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.