Unleash The RGB Madness With These Razer Deals

Razer has definitely built a cult of personality around its range of RGB encrusted products. Some people go absolutely nuts over these accessories, while others don’t particularly believe the hype. Credit where credit is due, however, because when Razer does something right, they really do it right.

If you’re looking to give your gaming PC’s accessories a bit of a refresh, there are a solid clutch of Razer-related deals running at the moment for its range of gaming mice, keyboards and headsets. Razer’s premium status sometimes brings premium prices, so a nice bargain is always welcome.

Some of the highlight deals include 40% off the Razer BlackWidow Chroma Green Switch mechanical keyboard, which you can now grab for $132.30, down from $219.95. If you’re not a mechanical keyboard person, the Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma RGB membrane keyboard is on sale for $65, which is almost half off its $119.95 RRP.

In terms of mice deals, the Razer DeathAdder Essential is a pretty great gaming mouse, and you can’t really go past being able to snag one with a discount just over $30. Same goes for the Razer Viper Mini, if you’re looking for something smaller.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset is also on sale for $79.20 to $99, depending on which colour you pick, so you can save up to an impressive $90.75 off its usual $169.95 price tag.

You can check more deals below.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Best headset deals

Best keyboard deals

Best mouse deals