Renegade Rule Follows 4 Queer BFFs Who Become Top-Notch Gamers Together

Described as “a beautiful tale of gaming, LGBT friendship, and joy,” Renegade Rule, from creators Ben Kahn, Rachel Silverstein, and Sam Beck, is arriving from Dark Horse on May 26, but we’ve got an exclusive peek coming at you today.

First up, here’s some story context for you:

The Manhattan Mist have beaten the odds to land themselves in the national championships for Renegade Rule, one of the hottest virtual reality games in existence. But they’re in for competition fiercer than they ever imagined, and one team member’s entire future could be at stake. Four queer female friends will have to play harder than ever against self-doubt, infighting, romantic distraction, and a slew of other world-class teams if they hope to become champions. From Ignatz-nominated writer Ben Kahn, debut author Rachel Silverstein, and artist Sam Beck is a celebration of friendship, competition, queer identity, and the insane things we do for the things and people we love.

Read on for the first of two excerpts from Renegade Rule! This one’s got action galore.

Image: Dark Horse

Image: Dark Horse

Image: Dark Horse

Image: Dark Horse

The second excerpt meanwhile has romance for our gaming heroes…and romantic frustration.

Image: Dark Horse

Image: Dark Horse

Image: Dark Horse

Image: Dark Horse

They’re in the Nationals! Renegade Rule is out May 26 in comic shops (June 8 in bookstores and online retailers).