Report: Indiana Jones 5 Adds Mads Mikkelsen To Its List Of Priceless Artifacts

It feels like we’ve known about a fifth Indiana Jones movie for years and years at this point (mostly because we have, time’s just exhausting like that). But, at long last, it seems like Harrison Ford’s return to whip-cracking archaeological antics is finally starting to pick up the pace of a perilously large rolling boulder trap.

Deadline reports that Rogue One, Doctor Strange, and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen has been tapped to join the cast of the upcoming James Mangold movie. Lucasfilm has yet to confirm the report with an announcement of their own, as they did with the casting of Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge last week. Gizmodo has reached out to Lucasfilm for comment on the report, and will update this post if we hear back.

No details have been released about who Mikkelsen would play in the movie — but given the track record of some of his most beloved roles, you may not be entirely off the mark to guess that he’ll be up to something villainous. But, we’ll have to wait and see just how and if Mikkelsen factors into the movie: we’ve got a while after all, considering it’s currently set to hit theatres July 29, 2022.