See Games Differently

Report: Indiana Jones 5 Adds Mads Mikkelsen To Its List Of Priceless Artifacts

James Whitbrook

Published 1 hour ago: April 16, 2021 at 8:00 pm -
Filed to:creative works
english language filmsentertainment culturefilmshannibalindiana jonesio9james mangoldjoneslucasfilmmadsmads mikkelsenmikkelsenphoebe wallerRogue One
Report: Indiana Jones 5 Adds Mads Mikkelsen To Its List Of Priceless Artifacts
Mads Mikkelsen attends the red carpet of the movie Druk during the 15th Rome Film Festival on October 20, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo: Stefania M. D’Alessandro / Stringer, Getty Images)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

It feels like we’ve known about a fifth Indiana Jones movie for years and years at this point (mostly because we have, time’s just exhausting like that). But, at long last, it seems like Harrison Ford’s return to whip-cracking archaeological antics is finally starting to pick up the pace of a perilously large rolling boulder trap.

Deadline reports that Rogue One, Doctor Strange, and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen has been tapped to join the cast of the upcoming James Mangold movie. Lucasfilm has yet to confirm the report with an announcement of their own, as they did with the casting of Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge last week. Gizmodo has reached out to Lucasfilm for comment on the report, and will update this post if we hear back.

No details have been released about who Mikkelsen would play in the movie — but given the track record of some of his most beloved roles, you may not be entirely off the mark to guess that he’ll be up to something villainous. But, we’ll have to wait and see just how and if Mikkelsen factors into the movie: we’ve got a while after all, considering it’s currently set to hit theatres July 29, 2022.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.