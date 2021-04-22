Resident Evil 4 Now Has Dual-Wielding In VR

During today’s Oculus Gaming Showcase, executive producer Ruth Bram shared more information on the upcoming virtual reality port of Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4 on Oculus Quest 2, which is being developed by Armature Studio, shifts the classic survival horror game from the often-imitated, over-the-shoulder viewpoint of the original to a first-person perspective with both teleporting and full locomotion movement options. Furthermore, every item in the game — from ammo pickups to weapons — is now a physical object that you can interact with. Instead of pausing to access the inventory, you’ll also be able to physically pull out different guns stashed on Leon’s body. Dual-wielding is in too, a massive change from the original game.

“Armature is using core elements from the original Resident Evil 4 to drive gameplay and systems, but they’ve remastered art — over 4,500 textures have either been repainted or had their resolution increased,” the Oculus blog explains. “Character animations have been faithfully converted to Unreal Engine 4 and remain untouched from the original source material, and all cutscenes will be presented in their original format.”

As a big fan of Resident Evil 4 who’s otherwise uninterested in virtual reality, this Oculus Quest 2 port has me intrigued. I’m totally down for traipsing through the game’s terrifying Spanish countryside from a whole new perspective, but I’m sceptical of the need for new gameplay mechanics like dual-wielding. I guess we’ll find out if the brilliant Resident Evil 4 shines as brightly on Oculus Quest 2 when it arrives later this year.