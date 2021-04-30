Resident Evil Village Makes For A Delightfully Demented Puppet Show

Resident Evil Village the video game? Seems scary! But the puppet show? Absolutely adorable and totally messed up.

It’s reminiscent of a Japanese children’s program, but with puppet versions of the game’s terrifying characters and inevitable bloodshed. “Come to Resident Evil Village,” they sing. “We’re all a pleasant bunch. Not, not, not scary!”

Hijinx ensues like Salvatore Moreau accidentally getting a chainsaw in the back. Later, Lady Dimitrescu sings about blood, before drinking a bucket of it, going bananas, and accidentally throwing an ax into Karl Heisenberg’s head.

The YouTube clip’s Japanese title indicates that this is the first episode, so it seems more Resident Evil puppetry is in store.