See Games Differently

Returnal Continues To Look Like The PS5’s Coolest Exclusive

2
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: April 20, 2021 at 9:59 am -
Filed to:ps5
returnal
Returnal Continues To Look Like The PS5’s Coolest Exclusive
Image: Sony / Housemarque
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Without prior warning, developers Housemarque uploaded a ton of new video footage of their upcoming shooter-roguelike Returnal on early Tuesday morning. And unsurprisingly, it’s continuing to look like the neatest exclusive on the PS5 thus far.

Seven new trailers appeared on the official Housemarque YouTube channel this morning, covering the basics of the story, gameplay, combat loop, enemies and a developer-narrated walkthrough. It’s basically enough footage to work out whether Returnal might be your thing.

And for a lot of people, a third-person shooter masked as a bullet-hell game (which Housemarque has been doing so well for a very, very long time) is definitely their jam.

Not all of the footage is entirely new. Some of it is just Housemarque pushing out some of the footage that has been aired through Sony on their own official channel, which is entirely fair. It’s a bit weird that a developer as good as Housemarque only has a few thousand subscribers on YouTube, which seems wrong given this is the same studio behind the very good AlienationNex MachinaSuper Stardust 96Resogun and Super Stardust HD.

Returnal is out in 10 days, and honestly, it feels like something has to go substantially wrong for Housemarque not to stick the landing here. It’s got that flashy, high contrast look which will pair super nicely when playing in HDR. I like the approach to drip feeding the story, rather than just doing straight dumps of exposition. I love the way the audio is balanced when your HP drops. All of the gameplay videos being shot in 4K/60 FPS is a good sign too – Housemarque has always accommodated smooth gameplay in their titles, and given Sony has mandated all PS5 games must have a performance mode option, I’m confident Housemarque has got a good solution there.

Returnal launches as a PS5 exclusive on April 10. Unfortunately, being a PS5 exclusive also means retailers are selling it for $109 right now, but if you use the Amazon Shopping mobile app, you can apply a 10APP checkout code to bring the price down to $98. (Still pricey as hell, but it beats paying $109 or more.)

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I’m not usually harsh on new properties, but it looks both incredibly dull and incredibly dated (and this is from a guy whose games I play average over a decade old). Combined with the fact it only entered development in January 2020, I will be highly surprised if this is a good game.

    Reply

    • It’s been in development for several years! Not full production as Housemarque pushed it back due to other projects, but it’s been kicking around internally for a lot longer than that. They spoke about it in a few interviews.

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.