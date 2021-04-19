See Games Differently

Rockstar Games Disappeared From Steam, Then Came Back, Even Ones You Couldn’t Buy Anymore

Earlier today all of Rockstar’s games temporarily disappeared from Steam, then quickly came back, likely down to a listing error. That’s fine, whatever, but when the games came back, some of them hadn’t been there in the first place.

While obvious Rockstar games like Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption did the thing, when they returned they were joined — albeit very briefly — by the likes of Midnight Club 2 and the first two GTA games, all of which had long ago been delisted on the platform.

While the GTA games weren’t made available to buy, cult favourite Midnight Club 2 was, and folks were able to snap up the racing game for spare change in the minutes the game was live before Rockstar pulled it again.

First released in 2003, Midnight Club 2 was delisted in 2018, which sucked because like the original Need for Speed games it wasn’t just a fun street racer, but a wonderful time capsule of the early 00s as well. So anyone who managed to score a copy today, congrats!

