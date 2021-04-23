See Games Differently

Round The Twist Is Coming To Netflix Next Week

Published 50 mins ago: April 23, 2021 at 12:29 pm
Round The Twist Is Coming To Netflix Next Week
Image: ABC
When Netflix said they were going to invest in local content, Round The Twist wasn’t what I had in mind, but I’ll sure as hell take it.

The quirky AF Australian children comedy series, which first aired in 1990, will be coming to Netflix Australia from May 1. It wasn’t initially announced in Netflix’s regular monthly content drops, although the company did reveal Round The Twist in a separate list on Twitter.

Round the Twist is an Australian cultural icon, primarily because explaining it to people who aren’t Australian in this day in age is a pure delight. Set in an old rugged lighthouse, the series focuses on the absurdist, supernatural events that happen to the family and its three children. Spooky series are nothing new for TV, but Round The Twist repeatedly pushed broadcast guidelines in the early ’90s with plotlines that includes kids peeing on a tree and giving birth, literally eating shit, clones, ghosts running for Parliament, a dude who sold ice cream by ejecting it out of his nose only for someone to fall in love with him, using the help of a water spirit to piss over a wall where girls were walking past, the Cabbage Patch family just randomly showing up in an episode, and whatever that ghastly bird with human eyes was.

 

All four seasons of Round the Twist will be available on Netflix Australia from May 1. I proudly look forward to firing it up, grabbing the stiffest drink in the house and asking myself, “How the hell did anyone get this approved for children back then?”

Also, watching Americans parse Round the Twist in 2021 is sure as hell going to be fun. In case you’re wondering, May 1 is next Saturday. Watch party, anyone?

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

