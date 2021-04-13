Samsung’s Portable SSDs Are On Sale, So Get Moving

You can never have too many portable drives on hand. Having a spare drive that you can use for a quick back up is always handy.
While a hard disk drive will give you more space for a cheaper price, its mechanical nature means that it will wear down over time. That’s something you need to factor in if you’re going to be frequently moving a lot of files on and off your drive. You’re better off with a portable solid-state drive. It might cost you a bit more, but it’s well worth it in the long run.
The Samsung T5 portable SSD (2TB) is currently going for $264.29 over at Amazon. That’s a pretty decent pretty price, considering that other Australian electronic retailers, like JB Hi-FI, Bing Lee and The Good Guys, sell this portable SSD for up to $329.
If you’re looking to move some of your PS4 games over to your brand new PS5, this Samsung SSD is a pretty solid option. The Samsung T5 SSD has read and write speeds of up to 540 MB/s and 520 MB/s, all wrapped up in a slim aluminium package.
Even from a non-gaming perspective, this drive is a great options if your day-to-day life involves photos and videos with chunky file sizes.
If you’re looking for something a little bit faster, there’s a few other portable Samsung SSD sales running at the moment.
You can currently grab a 2TB Samsung T7 portable SSD for $440.06, which is a fantastic deal considering other Australian retailers usually sell it in the $499 to $599 range.
The Touch versions of the Samsung T7 SSDs are also on sale, and you can grab one with 1TB worth of storage for $279 (usually retails for around $339), and a 500GB capacity drive for $146 (usually retails for around $199).
The T7 SSDs are nearly twice as fast as the T5, with reading and writing speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s. The Touch versions of the T7 SSDs include fingerprint recognition for an extra layer of security.
If your console of choice is the Nintendo Switch, there are also a few deals available for Samsung’s range of Pro Endurance and EVO Plus microSDs. Grabbing one of these microSDs is an easy way to boost your Switch’s storage.
