Sega Wants To Sell NFTs, Can Fuck Right Off

Sega Japan announced earlier today that it will be getting into the NFT business, partnering with (and buying a stake in) a company called Double Jump Tokyo, with plans to not only sell character-related tokens, but NFTs in future games as well.

The announcement is thin on details, but as Pocket Gamer report, Sega hopes this “will be the start of a sequential expansion into a variety of content, including IPs currently in development and new IPs to be released in the future”.

This sucks! We’ve extensively covered how much of a disaster NFTs — Non-Fungible Tokens — are, for the planet, for economies, for the internet and for any online space that comes into contact with them. There are literally no benefits to this whatsoever, only perils and scams, and yet Sega is dumb/greedy enough to see a wave created by techbros and crypto investors, ignore the warnings and explainers and try and catch a piece of it anyway.

Sega’s first NFT sales will be made available sometime this Summer. To pass the time until then, you could do worse than read up a little more on Crypto and NFTs, like “Cryptocurrency is an abject disaster” by Drew DeVault.

Cryptocurrency is one of the worst inventions of the 21st century. I am ashamed to share an industry with this exploitative grift. It has failed to be a useful currency, invented a new class of internet abuse, further enriched the rich, wasted staggering amounts of electricity, hastened climate change, ruined hundreds of otherwise promising projects, provided a climate for hundreds of scams to flourish, created shortages and price hikes for consumer hardware, and injected perverse incentives into technology everywhere. Fuck cryptocurrency.

