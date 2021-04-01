Shark RPG Maneater Gets Fresh DLC This Summer

Chris Parnell reprises his role as investigative journalist Trip Westhaven and players reprise their role as Big Honkin’ Shark in Maneater: Truth Quest, a fresh batch of conspiracy-driven downloadable content coming to PlayStations, Xboxen, and PC this summer.
From a press release I’ve read through a half-dozen times, because Tripwire Interactive thought it would be funny to announce real news on April 1, the $US14.99 ($20) Maneater: Truth Quest DLC is basically two fresh episodes of the Maneater meta TV show. In these, Trip Westhaven, driven to the brink of madness, explores the mysteries surrounding Port Clovis and its unnaturally-evolved wildlife while the player, a prime example of said wildlife, does fun things like eating the military.
Here’s a list of what’s new in the downloadable content. I’ve highlighted my favourites.
New Evolution Set
-
Maximum level cap increased to 40
-
Five new organ evolutions with one additional organ slot unlocked at level 40
-
Maximum shark size increased
New Wildlife
- New “Uber” Apex Predator
- New evolved hunt creatures
New Military Forces for Bounty Hunter System
-
Military land forces will launch attacks from beaches and fortifications
-
Helicopters will hunt by air
-
Five new Bounty Bosses
-
New weapons and vehicles for military Bounty Hunters
New Objective Types
- Failure to Communicate: Tail-whip objects to destroy the target objective
- Time Trial: Swim through the rings before time runs out!
Nothing like new organs and helicopters that hunt by air instead of via ground or water. Expect all that and probably more when Maneater: Truth Quest arrives sometime during the summer months.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in