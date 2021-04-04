‘Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2021

To those who celebrate, Happy Easter! To those who don’t care or just realised today is Easter Sunday, happy Sunday! A year ago things were bad. Today, things are…still bad. But getting better! I think.

Your challenge this week: Help video game characters celebrate Easter!

Don’t worry, Agent 47 just got his second shot. He’s healthy and soon he’ll be back out there killing people. But he’s a good person and is still wearing a mask to be safe and to make people around him feel better. Hopefully next year I’ll get to take Agent 47 somewhere more fun and without a mask.

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

.