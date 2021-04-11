‘Shop Contest: More Donald Ducks!

One Donald Duck ain’t enough for my colleague Ian Walker. So let’s give him more Donalds!

Your challenge this week: Give me more Donalds!

I’m not sure why Ian didn’t just ask us to give him more Donald Ducks. That’s right in our wheelhouse. But when I read his blog about a cool mod and he headlined it with a plea for more Donalds, I knew what to do. Let’s help him out, folks. 2020 sucked. 2021 ain’t much better. But we can still do some good in this damn world!

Oh and here are some pre-cut-out Donald Ducks for you! Feel free to use different ones if you want.

Next week, I’ll…not be here! I’m taking next weekend off. So you get extra time to add even more Donalds! Think of the possibilities. Honestly, I’m getting nervous thinking about it. Oh god… what have I done…

Image: Disney / Square Enix

Image: Disney / Square Enix

Image: Disney / Square Enix

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

