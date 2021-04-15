SNK Removes ‘Porn’ Sign From King Of Fighters XV

Last night, SNK revealed that Shermie, a fan favourite character who hasn’t appeared in a mainline instalment since King of Fighters 2002, is returning to the series in King of Fighters XV. Sadly, they also took something away: a “PORN” sign that adorned one of the upcoming fighting game’s stages as recently as two weeks ago.

The neon advertisement, located in what appears to be an abandoned, King of Fighters-themed amusement park, said “POPCORN” before the ravages of time seemingly busted some of the letters, leaving behind just “PORN.”

God bless SNK for putting these trailers out in 4K resolution. (Screenshot: SNK)

But sometime between the stage’s appearance in a March 31 trailer and yesterday’s Shermie reveal, SNK must have caught on. As pointed out by Twitter user RaitoADV, the sign’s surviving letters now read “POPN,” a nonsense word that’s nonetheless more benign than the original.

Boo! (Screenshot: SNK)

Who knows, this could all be a coincidence and a background artist at SNK just really loves the Konami rhythm game series Pop’n Music, or is perhaps a fan of the Pillsbury Doughboy, whose government name is Pop’n Fresh.

In any case, we bid a fond farewell to the PORN sign. We barely knew you but your short life brought us so much joy.