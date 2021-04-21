Sonic 2 Movie Set Photos Feature A Second Sonic Sidekick

We know Sonic the Hedgehog 2 features Sonic, and the teaser at the end of the first movie revealed Tails. Photos shot during the sequel’s filming in Vancouver show off a third anthropomorphic animal character that could be joining the cast. Potential movie spoilers but come on, we all know who it is.

It’s not Big the Cat. It’s not Blaze the Cat. It’s not the disturbingly attractive bat. The set pictures, taken by @Pursuit23 and acquired by pop culture website Just Jared, depict a trio of figures assumed to be on-set stand-ins for CGI characters. One is Sonic. One is Tails. And then there’s Knuckles. Check out the set photo here.

What’s got fans of Sonic the Hedgehog excited is the relative size of the three figures. Tails is a shorty, Sonic is Sonic-sized, and Knuckles is taller and buffer than both. This brings to mind the Knuckles from the wonderful animated series with bad video game tie-ins, Sonic Boom. Sonic Boom Knuckles is pure joy, even when he’s discussing feminism.

Sonic Boom Knuckles is best Knuckles. (Screenshot: Cartoon Network)

It might be that the plastic Knuckles on the film set is just some sort of weird toy cameo. And if it is a CGI character stand-in, it likely doesn’t reflect the character’s final in-movie design, so let’s not get our hopes up too high. Medium high is fine.