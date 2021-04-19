See Games Differently

Sony Reverses Course On PS3 And Vita Store Closure

Published 2 hours ago: April 20, 2021 at 3:11 am
Image: Sony
Today, Sony announced it will no longer shut down the PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita users.

“Recently, we notified players that PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita devices was planned to end this summer,” wrote Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation blog.

“Upon further reflection, however, it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here. So today I’m happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices. PSP commerce functionality will retire on July 2, 2021 as planned.”

The sudden reversal comes only weeks after Sony confirmed the rumours that it planned on shuttering its digital storefront on older consoles. The move was largely criticised, with people noting that shutting down the store on older consoles would make it harder to play certain digital-only games.

The Gamer recently published interviews with several indie developers who would have lost their work and revenue if Sony continued with their plans. 

