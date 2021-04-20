South Australia’s Mighty Kingdom Could Be Worth Almost $50 Million By Tomorrow

It’s taken a while, but homegrown Australian developers are starting to really grow up. One Aussie developer already launched a massive listing on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) last year, and sports developers Big Ant were recently bought out in a huge deal. South Australia’s Mighty Kingdom is the next studio to enjoy a massive injection of funds, with the company announcing they will list on the ASX tomorrow.

Mighty Kingdom already raised an impressive $18 million earlier this year — beating its initial expectations of $15 million — and in a release today, the company says it would be valued at $46 million if the shares close at 30 cents a share, the price paid during its initial public offering.

With over 110 developers, Mighty Kingdom is already the largest independent developer in the country. In the release, Mighty Kingdom says the extra capital would go towards hiring more staff, ramping up larger scale projects and producing its own IP:

“New capital from the IPO will allow the Company to attract new talent, embark on larger projects and publish original IP to deliver scalable, higher margin projects moving forward,” Mighty Kingdom said.

PlaySide Studios, another Australian studio on the ASX with a long background in AR development, is currently valued at just over $33 million. Its stock has fallen slightly after enjoying a jump from the announcement of a sequel to Animal Warfare, one of the Melbourne studio’s biggest franchises, called Toy Warfare.

Mighty Kingdom, which is developing Conan Chop Chop, licensed mobile games for Disney and LEGO, and partnering with Uken Games on the solitaire/interior design title Ava’s Manor, says it will ship “several new products” over the 2021-22 financial year.

Mighty Kingdom’s management, which now includes former ABC boss Michelle Guthrie, will hold a Q&A tomorrow morning ahead of the listing.