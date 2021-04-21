See Games Differently

Square Enix Launches A Photobook Service In Japan For Final Fantasy XIV

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: April 21, 2021 at 9:00 pm -
Image: Square Enix
If photo books are good enough to revive your digital pics, then surely the same goes for your life in Final Fantasy XIV.

In Japan, Square Enix is rolling out a new service called Final Fantasy XIV Custom Order Photobook: Memories of Light. It works like Apple’s photobooks, but with in-game screenshots that customers lay out in book form.

Image: Square Enix Image: Square Enix

Custom stamps can also be used in the design.

Image: Square Enix Image: Square Enix

It’s also possible to make an original cover for an additional charge.

Image: Square Enix Image: Square Enix

Priced at 3,960 yen ($US37 ($48)), the standard book is 5-7/8 inches x 8-1/4 inches with 48 full-colour pages. The custom cover versions with matte or gloss finish are 4,510 yen ($US42 ($54)).

The service kicks off today in Japan. No word if it will ever be expanded internationally. 

