Star Wars Squadrons Is 60% Off Today Just In Time For May The 4th

The annual day of Star Wars celebration, May the Fourth, is just over a week away. While we don’t really need a special day to celebrate the iconic sci-fi franchise, any excuse to rewatch one of the movies or replay a game is always welcome.

Depending on your point of view, the recent run of Star Wars games has either been very satisfying or very disappointing. While we wait for the one true king of Star Wars games to finally return, we at least have Star Wars Squadrons, a game that is way better than it has any right to be.

Squadrons is already well worth the price of entry for the campaign alone, but if you’d been holding off, now is the perfect chance to strap in.

Squadrons was never sold as a full-price AAA game, but it’s even more value for money today. Amazon are selling the PS4 version for $24, down from its usual $59.95 RRP. This game is also compatible with the PS5 via the disc, of course.

The Xbox One version is also on sale for $24, and is compatible with the Xbox Series X.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

For just the campaign alone, which is the most Star Wars thing EA has released since Knights of the Old Republic – even more than Jedi Fallen Order for my money – that’s a cracking deal. And just to hammer the point home, here’s a snippet from Luke’s coverage on just how good Squadrons’ take on Star Wars really is:

This is exactly what EA should have been doing from day one. Squadrons is a small game with limited ambitions. It wasn’t full-priced, it won’t have DLC, its singleplayer mode is little more than an overblown tutorial and its multiplayer is limited as well. But by God is it Star Wars. With the possible exception of Battlefront II’s brief and surprisingly enjoyable singleplayer, Squadrons is maybe the best Star Wars experience since Dark Forces; not the best game set in the Star Wars universe, but one of the best, most authentic depictions of the universe in a game.

Luke’s exactly right. Squadrons is the kind of Star Wars game people hoped EA would make ever since they released the first Battlefront. It’s a throwback to the classic X-Wing, TIE Fighter and Star Wars spin-off games from the late ’90s and early ’00s.

It’s great fun, and today, also great value. Go pick it up now and have a blast on Star Wars Day.