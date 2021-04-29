Steam’s Golden Week Sale Has Killer Deals On Yakuza, Dragon Ball Z And Persona

Steam’s latest sale is all about celebrating the best games from Japan — and this Golden Week, there’s plenty of great games on offer. Nearly every Bandai Namco game is on sale now until May 6 including recent hits like Dragon Ball Z: Karakot and Code Vein, and there’s a bunch of other killer deals too. Persona 5 Strikers is getting its first discount this Golden Week, Yakuza: Like A Dragon is now cheaper and even Monster Hunter World is getting a look-in.

Beyond the usual suspects, there’s major discounts on Devil May Cry 5, Octopath Traveler, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, Trials of Mana and God Eater 3. You can even nab Death Stranding for $39.98 in the sale if you’ve yet to dive into the pee simulator for yourself.

But the real flagship deal of the entire sale is NieR: Automata for just $23.75. That’s a major discount on one of the best JRPGs around, and you’ll want to nab this one even if you’re not planning on playing it straight away. Straight up, it’s a fantastic deal for a fantastic game.

READ MORE Every Time Nier Automata Ends, It Gets Better

Here’s every other major game currently on sale during Steam’s Golden Week celebrations, and what you should pick up for your shame pile:

Ace Combat 7 – $21.23

AI: The Somnium Files – $27.99

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $34.97

Code Vein – $24.73

Craftopia – $28.76

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $22.78

Death Stranding – $39.98

Devil May Cry 5 – $24.76

DmC: Devil May Cry: $11.23

Disgaea 4 Complete – $35.97

Disgaea 5 Complete – $18.78

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Complete Edition – $19.48

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $12.74

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $10.49

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $35.98

Final Fantasy XV – $21.97

FRAMED Collection – $5.80

God Eater 3 – $14.99

GRIS – $9.58

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- – $8.59

Little Nightmares – $5.79

Man of Medan – $16.48

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – $37.16

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $29.98

Nier: Automata GOTY – $23.75

Octopath Traveler – $44.97

One Piece: Pirates Warriors 4 – $29.98

Persona 4 Golden – $20.99

Persona 5 Strikers – $79.96

Pyre – $8.38

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection: $5.99

Sonic Mania – $6.24

SoulCalibur VI – $12.74

Street Fighter V – $9.98

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – $11.39

The Red Strings Club – $7.09

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – $11.99

Tales of Zestiria – $10.49

Tekken 7 – $8.54

Yakuza 0 – $6.24

Yakuza Kiwami 2 – $22.79

Yakuza: Like A Dragon – $62.96

There’s plenty of other goodies on the menu if you’d like to browse for yourself — but these are all the best hits we’ve spotted so far. If you find anything in the sale that we’ve missed, feel free to pop on down to the comments below and share it.